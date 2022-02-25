Jackson garbage contract debate leads to flaring tempers, confusion and cursing

By Ross Adams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — It was a contentious and confusing Jackson City Council meeting Thursday, as members and the mayor remain at odds over a garbage collection contract.

The city council voted not to extend Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s emergency declaration. The city attorney told the council that the mayor signed a new one-year emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal.

Tensions flared at one point between Chief of Staff Dr. Safiya R. Omari and Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

“I am a councilman. Nobody elected you to (expletive),” Stokes said to Omari.

The confusion started after City Attorney Catoria Martin told the council when the mayor issued his emergency declaration last week, he signed the temporary contract with Richard’s Disposal.

“Looking at this, saying there has been a contract. I don’t see a contract, so I don’t know what I’m voting to approve that has already been executed,” said Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks.

Banks proposed a substitute motion to replace Richard’s Disposal’s name in the order with the current provider, Waste Management. But it was unclear if the council could legally do that.

“I would advise the council against this because it’s clear the council does not have authority to negotiate agreements,” Martin said.

City Council President Virgi Lindsay explained the final vote.

“The council, with a vote of 4-3, has voted not to continue the mayor’s executive order and they removed Richard’s Disposal as the company that was getting the emergency contract,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay said the council will be forced to once again hire outside lawyers because of the possible conflict with the City Attorney’s Office.

