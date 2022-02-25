Student killed in shooting near West Mesa High School, Albuquerque officials say

By Vince Rodriguez

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — One student was killed in a shooting Friday morning near West Mesa High School after a fight with another juvenile, officials said.

Police Chief Harold Medina during a briefing said the shooting happened just outside of the campus around 8:30 a.m. One student was exiting the school and got into a fight with another juvenile, and the shooting happened shortly afterward.

The student, whose age is unknown, died from their injuries.

Medina said a suspect has been identified. While they have not been detained, he believes there is no threat to the public. It’s believed the shooter was a juvenile, but it is unknown if that person was a student at West Mesa High School.

Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Scott Elder said the firearm never made it on campus.

Elder said while the shooting was not on campus, it was far too close.

“It’s deeply disturbing,” Elder said. “It’s very hard for our schools … We really need to work together to make sure this doesn’t happen.”

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the city does not have the adequate tools to keep firearms from juveniles, explaining that a gun conversation with children needs to be had.

“If you think another student has a gun, please say something,” Keller said. “This is a related conversation that’s been happening all across America, and now we’re seeing it in Albuquerque. That nightmare is real for every single parent who is in line to pick up their child. One parent got the worst call of all.”

A shelter in place was temporarily in effect, preventing parents from picking up their students, APS said. That order has since been lifted, and families can start getting off the campus.

A person who spoke with KOAT said he saw a student on the ground. He said shortly afterward, first responders rushed to the student and started trying to resuscitate him.

