The St. Louis Crisis Nursery is in need of help following the baby formula recall

By KMOV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — The St. Louis Crisis Nursery is in desperate need of baby formula following the recent recall by the FDA.

It was reported earlier this week that three “Abbot” brands of powdered formula are now under recall, including Similac and Alimentum. This is due to concerns of salmonella infections. The crisis nursery says they have had to toss out more than 400 cans of formula as a result.

The nursery helps local families who are in desperate need and now they are in need themselves.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.