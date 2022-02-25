Ukrainian foreign exchange student in Iowa worries for family back home

By Lauren Johnson

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — There’s always been one thing Matthew Frantsuzhan could turn to for an escape — playing music.

The Ukrainian teen enrolled at Valley High School back in August through a foreign exchange student program.

“Most of all I love this school because I am absolutely everywhere with the music, like orchestra, show choir, concert choir, acapella choir,” Frantsuzhan said.

As he attempts to perfect his craft in the states, turmoil erupts back home.

His father has been able to flee the country, but his mother and grandparents have not.

“All the flights are canceled, all the airports are closed. And my mother right now, she’s stuck in the capitol. I have my grandmother, she’s 67 and my great grandmother, she’s 92 years old. And they are staying at my hometown, so they’re shooting all around my hometown, all around the region,” he shared.

Returning home is out of the question.

With flights canceled and threats of more violence, it’s unclear when he’ll be able to return to his home country.

“I can’t go home at all, I can’t come back because they will not let out of the country men from 18 to 60 years old. And if I’m going to come back there, they’re going to send me to fight,” Frantsuzhan said.

What he can do is stay focused on his future here in Iowa.

“I just hope that one day it’s all going to be over and we’re going to be alive and happy people,” he said.

