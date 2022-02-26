City of Atlanta, Atlanta Public Schools lift indoor mask mandate

By Joyce Lupiani

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has announced that the city of Atlanta is lifting certain COVID-19 restrictions and mandates, including the indoor mask mandate.

Masks will still be required at public meetings and programs in City facilities.

Public agencies affiliated with the City such as Invest Atlanta, Atlanta Housing, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc., etc. will also be able to resume in-person meetings.

“Advances in life-saving vaccines, downward trends in cases and—most importantly—the vigilance and resilience of the Atlanta community have all brought us to this new space of hope,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. “As we continue to rely on data and science, Atlanta remains forever grateful for our public health professionals, our healthcare workers and our frontline workers who continue to give their all so that we may begin this optimistic path toward our new normal.”

Dickens also announced that the moratorium on residential evictions and filings will remain in effect.

According to the mayor, 59% of Fulton County residents, 58% of DeKalb County residents, 55% of Atlanta residents and 55% of Georgians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, 76% of City employees are vaccinated and the City will continue its efforts to increase this number.

Atlanta Public Schools has also announced that masks are now optional for everyone.

They are also removing the mandatory testing requirement for students participating in sports and extracurricular activities and shifting mandatory testing for employee from twice weekly to once per week.

