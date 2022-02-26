Six people died after two separate crashes involving wrong way drivers

By Olivia Kalentek

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Two accidents involving wrong way drivers resulted in the death of six people and caused two major highways to shut down on Saturday.

One accident occurred on I-91 in Meriden, the other on I-84 in Hartford. Both accidents happened just before 3:00 am.

At the accident in Meriden involved a wrong way driver driving south on the northbound side of the highway. According to Connecticut State Police (CSP), one car crashed into another and two people died on the scene. The accident happened near exit 18, causing the highway to close between exits 18 and 20.

The accident in Hartford happened on I-84 east near exit 51. Police shut down the highway between exits 49 and 50. Officials say four people died following this accident.

Both highways are shut down for the moment as officials are working to investigate and clear the crash sites.

Officials with CSP are asking drivers to avoid the area.

