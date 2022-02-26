‘We could caddy, but we could not play’ North Carolina course changes future for Black athletes

By Kristen Aguirre

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Asheville Municipal Golf Course is a local place that made a major impact on Black athletes in the mountains.

“It’s like a therapy playing golf,” Matthew Bacoate Jr., said.

It’s a therapy, he’s been doing for years, once he finally learned how to play.

“I learned sneaking onto the golf course at Biltmore Forest,” Bacoate said.

Sneaking, because back then Black men weren’t allowed to play golf.

“We could caddy, but we could not play golf,” he said.

Until about 1960.

“Back in 1959, when Black people didn’t have a right to play golf, there was a group that got together and contested the county to give us a place,” Bacoate said. “So, they did for one day.”

The Skyview Golf Association was formed out of that day by eight Black businessmen.

“It was our first opportunity to play golf, learn how to play golf and play golf,” he said.

The first Skyview Tournament in 1960 was an all African-American event with 50 participants, and, of course, Bacoate was there. “I made those signs and posted them all over Asheville in the Black neighborhood and West Asheville.”

He wanted to get the word out — Blacks could finally play.

“It was a great feeling that I had and others to have folks come here,” Bacoate said. “It was exuberating just being here.”

The largest Skyview Tournament was in 1975, when 254 golfers participated.

“So, our first opportunity to play golf was right here,” he said.

Now in his 90s, Bacoate has no plans to stop.

“Well, I’ll go up the hills deliberately in order to strengthen my legs, get my heart muscle pumping,” he said.

Today, Skyview is one of the largest tournaments in the Southeast, and it’s run by none other than Bacoate.

“We’re going into a new day now,” Bacoate said.

