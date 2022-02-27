Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:04 PM

Pennsylvania Man Catches 25-Pound Tiger Muskellunge Fish In Westmoreland County

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A man from Pennsylvania had quite the catch while ice fishing in Westmoreland County.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission shared a picture of the massive fish caught by Daniel Salter, who is from St. Marys, Elk County.

He caught and released a 25-pound, 45 1/2-inch tiger muskellunge while fishing Keystone Lake.

Congrats on the incredible catch, Daniel!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content