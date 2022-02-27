Thousands Take Part In 12th Annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer

By Jacqueline Quynh

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Thousands of South Floridians jumped on their bicycles Saturday as they participated in the annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer.

The event celebrated its 12th anniversary this year.

The DCC is a huge tri-county charity-cycling event featuring several different bike routes ranging from a 15-mile ride to the 100-mile trek, with all cyclists crossing the finish line at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

It’s already raised more than $45 million, with more than $7 million on Saturday.

“It was very emotionally honestly there were a lot of things that reminded me of him,” said Michelle Beaton who woke up early Saturday morning to ride her bike at the event.

“20 years ago our father was diagnosed with brain cancer he had a tumor and he survived,” said Beaton.

Later, however, the cancer came back and he’s become the reason for Beaton to keep pushing for a cure.

“Coincidentally, our sister because of my dad’s sickness, she works with UM,” said Nivardo Beaton, Michelle’s brother.

Here are the events that took place:

100 MILE RIDE presented by UKG 6:00AM Ride Start

50 MILE RIDE 7:00AM Ride Start

35 MILE RIDE Starts from Watsco Center at UM 1245 Daur Dr. Coral Gables, FL 33146 7:30AM Ride Start

15 MILE RIDE 8:00AM Ride Start

DCC 5K presented by AMBETTER 11:00AM Start

One hundred percent of the money raised in the DCC goes to innovative research at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer was launched in 2010 to honor former Dolphins tight end Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich as he was battling bile duct cancer, which took his life in 2011.

