Ukrainian forces attempt to remove unexploded missile in Kharkiv street

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — Ukrainian forces worked to remove an unexploded missile on Friday from a residential area in the country’s northeast following a Russian attack.

The images, from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) correspondent Maryan Kushnir, show an unexploded piece of ordinance in the “Horse Market” area of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city.

Members of Ukraine’s civil defence forces are seen preparing to remove the rocket.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs, said on the messaging service Telegram that Russian forces had fired several rockets, at least one of which landed unexploded near the country’s National Guard Academy.

Other videos circulating online show another unexploded rocket sticking out of a pedestrian crossing, along with damage caused to buildings in the area, according to Storyful which distributed the video.

Fighting continued for a third day on Saturday between Ukrainian and Russian forces, a conflict Russian President Vladimir Putin has described as a “special military operation.”

Despite recent attacks in and around Kyiv, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky says Kyiv remains under Ukrainian control.

“We have withstood and are successfully repelling enemy attacks. The fighting goes on,” Zelensky said in a video message on social media from the streets of Kyiv.

