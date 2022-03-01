Hoover child with life-threatening condition surprised with week-long trip to Orlando

By Web staff

HOOVER, Alabama (WVTM) — A Hoover 10-year-old fighting a potentially life-threatening condition received the surprise of a lifetime Monday morning!

Through wish-granting organization Magic Moments, Deer Valley Elementary student Carter Cullen learned he is going on a week-long vacation to Orlando! Carter was surprised during a special assembly at Hoover High School. Watch the special moment in the video above.

The organization said Carter suffered a life-threatening, unidentifiable medical emergency when he was only 3 years old. After many appointments, tests and hospital stays, Carter was diagnosed with a potentially life-threatening neurological condition.

Carter’s mom Katie said she is excited for him to just be a kid.

“We are just so humbled, honored and blessed that he was nominated and chosen for this,” Katie said. “To escape and get away and not have to worry for a week. Just for him to be a kid and have fun while we are down there.”

During the trip, Carter and his family will visit all of the parks at Disney World, Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, SeaWorld and more.

Though all expenses are paid through Magic Moments, Hoover’s Student Government Association also raised money over the past year to go toward Carter’s trip.

