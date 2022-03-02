Embattled San Francisco School Board Approves Contentious Teacher Layoff Plans

By Web staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Just weeks after three members were overwhelmingly recalled by San Francisco voters, the SFUSD board voted Tuesday to layoff nearly 300 staffers including 151 teachers, counselor and social workers.

It was the first major vote since SFUSD President Gabriela Lopez and board members Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga were recalled by voters in a special election on Feb. 15.

Moliga has already stepped down. Lopez and Collins will be removed from office on March 11.

The layoffs come as the district faces tough choices because of millions of dollars in budget shortfalls for this year and projected for the 2022-2023 and is under the watchful eyes of a state appointed fiscal expert. Since 2014, the district has lost 9,000 students leading to a decline in state funding.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the layoff notices will go out by March 15 to 151 teachers, counselor and social workers, as well as 51 top-level managers and 62 other staffers.

The board did vote 4-2 to spare 47 teacher aides from the layoffs.

During the same meeting, the board also approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the teachers union running through June 30, 2023.

In a news release, the board said the agreement “creates recruitment and retention incentives for educators and will help stabilize staffing at SFUSD. Per the agreement.”

Under the agreement, teachers will get up to $10,000 in bonuses, including a guaranteed $2,000 stipend for every teacher. Funds to cover the bonuses will largely come from monies raised under the Proposition G parcel tax.

