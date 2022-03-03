Bend woman starts baking fundraiser for family, friends in Ukraine

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After watching the horrors of Russian forces invading Ukraine, Bend resident Evgeniya Eager decided to roll up her sleeves and help, the best way she knows: in the kitchen.

Eager is from Ukraine and has family and friends who are still there. She's witnessed them move into basements and ration food from thousands of miles away.

Eager studied baking at the Kiev Culinary Academy in Ukraine. She opened a business and sells goods across the High Desert.

Eager says she noticed people wanted to help Ukraine and support its people, but didn't know which sources were legitimate. As a result, she decided to start a fundraiser, selling her baked goods in exchange for money for Ukraine.

Eager told NewsChannel 21 on Thursday that instead of giving her the money, those who want to buy baked goods are to donate the money to an organization that aids Ukraine. She spent two days researching credible sources and created a list of links from organizations that support the country.

While brought to tears, Eager says the outreach and support from the community have been overwhelming. Following a peace rally on Tuesday in downtown Bend, showing solidarity with Ukraine, many more people in Central Oregon want to help. Eager says most don't know where to begin. She hopes they can look at her efforts as a place to start.

Carly Keenan is meeting with Eager to learn more about her fundraiser. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.