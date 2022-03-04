Oregon Wild sounds alarm about plans to log ‘old-growth’ trees near Phil’s Trail

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The environmental group Oregon Wild has sounded the alarm and started a petition, claiming the Forest Service is pushing ahead with what's become a controversial plan to log some of the last remaining old-growth trees in the popular Phil's trail area west of Bend

Logging, prescribed burns and other activities in the West Bend Project are being done to restore forest health and to reduce the threat of major wildfires on Bend's western doorstep. But Oregon Wild says the old trees have the thickest bark and are thus the most fire-resistant.

The group has started a petition to stop the logging from taking place, which you can find here.

"Cutting big trees has theoretically been 'off the table' for years, so you can imagine our surprise when a member of the public recently called to report that they had discovered old-growth trees marked for logging in Bend's back yard," the petition states.

"If the Forest Service is planning to cut big trees in the Phil's Trail network and expecting not to get caught, how many other places is this happening and going unnoticed?" they added.

Bend Mayor Sally Russell and Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang co-chair the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project, and they say these trees aren't exactly 'old-growth."

Russell told NewsChannel 21 Friday of a recent field trip to the area, and said the older trees are "slightly more mature" than the others but don't show all the characteristics of the old-growth trees, "surely not (like) the 200, 300-year-old trees in Drake Park."

