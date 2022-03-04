Supreme Court upholds death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, one of the two brothers responsible for the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing which led to the deaths of three spectators and a police officer, reversing a lower court decision.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

