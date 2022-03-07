Authorities are responding to a shooting at an Iowa high school

By Amir Vera and Joe Sutton, CNN

Authorities responded Monday to a shooting at East High School that has left multiple shooting victims outside the school, according to the Des Moines, Iowa, police

“DMPD & DMFD on scene at East HS. Multiple shooting victims outside of school,” the Des Moines Police Department tweeted.

The school is currently on lockdown, according to a statement on Twitter from Des Moines Public Schools.

“There are reports of a shooting near East High School. Police are actively investigating. The district is working with staff and families. We will have more information as it becomes available. East High School is currently locked down. Please do not go to the school. More information will be available soon,” the school district tweeted.

