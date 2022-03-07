Federal judge blocks ‘love letter’ bill after Bend real estate group lawsuit

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking an Oregon Bill to ban 'love letters' from home buyers.

The Total Real Estate Group in Bend filed a lawsuit in late 2021, calling the bill "unconstitutional."

“Oregon’s law banning communications between buyers and sellers is a violation of the First Amendment,” said Ortner, an attorney with Pacific Legal Foundation who is representing the realty group.

House Bill 2550, was signed by Governor Kate Brown last June, unanimously passed the House of Representatives and the state Senate.

Noah Chast will be speaking with a member of the legal team representing Total Real Estate Group on why this injunction is so important, tonight on NewsChannel 21.