Man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend outside hospital

By Jessica Goodman

MESA, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at his girlfriend outside a Mesa hospital Sunday morning near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue.

According to court records, on Sunday around 4:45 a.m., 23-year-old Muhhamad Ali and his unidentified girlfriend parked in a loading zone at the Banner Desert Medical Center while waiting for a friend to be released. Ali later told Mesa police that his girlfriend had allegedly hit him in the face that left a cut during an argument. That was when Ali apparently grabbed a handgun, got out of his car, and shot at her multiple times. She tried to get out of the car and tried to run, but she was hit multiple times by the bullets. The car was also hit a few times, as well.

During their investigation, officers learned there were three witnesses in the area in a nearby waiting room when the shooting happened. The girlfriend remains in the hospital but has non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mesa Police Sgt. Chuck Trapani. They are still waiting to interview her. Ali has been booked on recommended charges of aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, endangerment, and criminal damage. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

