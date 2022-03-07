NFL star Richard Sherman pleads guilty to two misdemeanors and avoids jail time

By Jenn Selva and Steve Almasy, CNN

NFL star Richard Sherman will avoid jail time after pleading guilty Monday to two misdemeanor charges and a traffic violation related to a July domestic incident in a Seattle suburb.

As part of a plea arrangement, Sherman pleaded guilty to negligent driving in the first degree, criminal trespass in the second degree, and the infraction of speeding in a roadway construction zone, according to King County Court documents.

Sherman was arrested on July 14 after attempting to break into his in-laws’ home in Redmond, Washington. Police said they responded to a forced entry call and also went to the property investigating a hit and run. According to police, highway workers called 911 to report a possibly impaired driver barreling into the work zone and fleeing. A heavily damaged SUV with one of its wheels nearly detached was traced to Sherman, police said.

Sherman, who spent two days in jail after he was arrested, won’t return to detention unless he violates the conditions of two years of monitored court supervision.

He was ordered to pay $500 for the traffic violation and $1,325 in fees. He also owes restitution to his father-in-law, Raymond Moss, and the Washington Department of Transportation, though neither amount was set.

“Richard is grateful to have this matter concluded,” his attorney, Cooper Offenbecher, said. “He is focused on spending time with his family and looks forward to the next steps in his career.”

Sherman’s original charges included second-degree criminal trespass with a domestic violence designation and malicious mischief in the third degree with a domestic violence designation.

Not long after he was arrested, Sherman released a statement saying he was remorseful for his actions and that he has been “dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months.”

“The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need,” Sherman wrote on social media. “I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time.”

Sherman, a three-time All-Pro, is set to be a free agent after spending the past season with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played just five games in 2021 and ended the season on the injured reserve list.

Previously he played for the Seattle Seahawks, where he helped win a Super Bowl in 2014, and the San Francisco 49ers.

He is a vice president on the executive committee of the NFL players union.

