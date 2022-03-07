Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:49 AM

Ukraine candle created to support war-torn country raises $100,000 in first week

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    DOOR COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Door County Candle Company shared an update on their fundraiser for Razom For Ukraine, a non-profit working to provide humanitarian aid in the war-torn country.

The candle makers debuted a Ukraine-themed candle for their customers, with all the money made from the candle going to Razom For Ukraine.

The first week’s donation is over $100,000.

With the help from Door County Candle Company and others, Razom For Ukraine has raised more than $4 million since war broke out.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content