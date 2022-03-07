Ukraine candle created to support war-torn country raises $100,000 in first week
By WDJT Staff
DOOR COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Door County Candle Company shared an update on their fundraiser for Razom For Ukraine, a non-profit working to provide humanitarian aid in the war-torn country.
The candle makers debuted a Ukraine-themed candle for their customers, with all the money made from the candle going to Razom For Ukraine.
The first week’s donation is over $100,000.
With the help from Door County Candle Company and others, Razom For Ukraine has raised more than $4 million since war broke out.
