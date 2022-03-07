Ukrainians join rally for peace in Portland as local aid teams arrive abroad

By Audrey Weil

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Dozens of people, including some with family in Ukraine, came together in downtown Portland today to share a message of peace.

In the meantime, volunteers from our area have made it to Eastern Europe to help refugees.

“We are here with our broken hearts helpless but trying to do as much as we can 5,000 miles away from our country,” Tatiana Korzun said as she waved the Ukrainian flag in Pioneer Courthouse Square. “My sister and her family are in Kharkiv today they got two bombs in the park across the street where their children used to play. They’re about to evacuate tonight.”

Inna Kyanok said her parents are staying home for the time being, even as the situation worsens.

“It’s very dangerous but they just can’t leave right now because to drive the car is even more dangerous with the Russian army shooting on the roads,” she said.

Other showed up to the rally to show their support for Ukrainians here and abroad.

“I know there’s people in bomb shelters and losing friends and family and I just would want someone to stand up for what they believe in if I was in that situation,” Jilleah Channels said.

At the same time, organizations in our area are sending aid to Eastern Europe.

Medical Teams International already sent supplies to Ukraine.

One of their teams was in Poland and is now working in Moldova and Hungary to see where they can best establish health screening posts for refugees pouring across borders.

In just ten days, more than one and a half million refugees left Ukraine for neighboring countries.

“We need to help relieve some of the suffering and the death as much as we can. We may not be able to stop the war, we can’t do everything, but we all can do something,” Medical Teams International Global Ambassador Joe DiCarlo said.

Once that assessment team establishes a plan, volunteer doctors and nurses are ready to go.

