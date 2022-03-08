Skip to Content
Teen Shoots, Wounds Brother In Hollywood

    HOLLYWOOD (KCAL) — An 18-year-old shot and wounded his brother in Hollywood Monday night, authorities say.

The shooting occurred at about 9:50 p.m. on the corner of Yucca Street and Wilcox Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

An 18-year-old man shot and wounded his 30-year-old brother, police said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was last reported to be stable.

It’s unclear if the suspect was in custody.

The circumstances that lead up to the shooting, along with a motive, were unclear.

