Greek PM accepts invitation for talks with Turkey’s Erdogan

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says he accepted an invitation to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday. The event is a rare meeting as their nations remain at odds over migration, minority rights and maritime boundaries. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis plans to be in Istanbul to meet the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians. Mitsotakis said Wednesday of his meeting with Erdogan, “It’s our longstanding position that the door to dialogue must remain open, just as the door to threats must remain closed.” A dispute over drilling rights for potential oil and gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean Sea led to a 2020 naval standoff between NATO allies Greece and Turkey.