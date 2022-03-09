Indianapolis mom pleads for community’s help after son shot to death at park

By Amicia Ramsey

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WISH) — One day after two teenage boys were shot to death at an east side park, the mother of one of the boys is pleading for the community’s help in finding whoever is responsible.

Da’Vonta White, 14, and his 15-year-old friend, Isaiah Jackson, were shot and killed Monday night at Dubarry Park on East 35th Street. That’s a small Indy Parks facility southwest of East 38th Street and North Post Road.

Losing a child in such a violent way is a nightmare for any parent, and it’s a nightmare that White’s mother, Quanna White, says she continues to play back.

“I’m like, oh, my son is gone. He is dead. He is dead,” White said.

White’s family members and friends gathered at the park Tuesday to show their support during a time of grief.

LaShonna Johnson, Quanna White’s cousin, says Da’Vonta White was not a bad child.

“He has never been locked up. He has never been in any trouble. He was a gamer. He sat in front of the TV and played games,” Johnson said.

Detectives believes someone dropped off Da’Vonta White off at Dubarry Park. But, as for what happened next or a possible motive, investigators have said very little.

“My cousin, Quanna White, had just called her son and asked him where he was at. He said he was about to pull up at home. Within 15 minutes, she got a call with people hollering and screaming, saying they couldn’t find him and they heard gunshots,” Johnson said.

White told News 8 she called dispatch about the incident and arrived at the scene as police arrived.

“I just want to know, why did you kill my son?” White asked. “I just want justice for my baby.”

Dorothy Brady, a family friend, says parents can help keep these shootings and murders from happening.

“Mothers, fathers, you have to be involved. This has got to stop. We don’t need another parent out here hurting like this parent,” Brady said. “If somebody knows something, I am begging you, please. Please call in.”

Da’Vonta White’s family is asking the community to come forward with any information about what happened to the two boys at Dubarry Park.

“It might not have hit your home yet, but it can hit your front doorstep next, and you would be feeling the same way we feel. So, speak up if you know anything,” Johnson said.

