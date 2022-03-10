“Boogaloo’ member sentenced to 3 years on weapons charges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A self-described member of an anti-government extremist group accused of taking advantage of the unrest after George Floyd’s killing to raise money for the movement has been sentenced to three years in federal prison. Michael Robert Solomon, of New Brighton, Minnesota, admitted to selling silencers and other firearm components to FBI informants he believed were members of the Hamas terror group. The 31-year-old Solomon is one of a handful of men charged in Minnesota to be identified as members of the “boogaloo” movement. Prosecutors recommended a 10-year sentence. U.S. District Judge Michael Davis compared Solomon’s case to those of other terrorism cases that have been sentenced, all at a lower level than prosecutors wanted.