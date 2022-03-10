Kim Kardashian’s business advice for women sparks controversy: ‘It seems nobody wants to work these days’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

A video of Kim Kardashian speaking about working women is receiving some backlash.

The clip comes from a Variety interview with Kardasian, her sisters Khloe and Kourtney and their mother, Kris Jenner, who manages them. The group was promoting their forthcoming Hulu reality series, “The Kardashians.”

“I have the best advice for women and business. Get your f—ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” Kim Kardashian said in a clip.

Her sister Kourtney cosigned with “That’s so true.”

“You have to surround yourself with people that want to work,” she added.

The comments didn’t go over well on social media, where many were quick to point out that Kardashian comes from a wealthy family.

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil tweeted about it.

“I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic,” Jamil tweeted.

