Bend councilors to review $3.9 million contract with Shepherd’s House to operate ‘navigation center’

State, federal funding will launch facility

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council will review and is expected to vote Wednesday night on a three-year, up to $3.9 million agreement with Shepherd’s House Ministries to develop and operate a navigation center at its NE Second Street shelter.

The proposed agreement includes options two two-year extensions, for a total of up to seven years. Of the initial three years of funding, $2.5 million was allocated by the state to create a navigation center through HB 2006, passed in 2001, and those funds must be used by June 30, when that legislation expires, or they would have to be returned to the state.

Other funding will come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and general fund, and those amounts are in the city's current biennial budget. The contract will be amended later to cover renovations needed for the facility.

"The Navigation Center represents an innovative and responsive approach to the challenges facing our community," city Affordable Housing Coordinator Amy Fraley said in the issue summary provided to councilors.

"With measurable results, a service center or hub will enable multiple providers to meet with clients in a single, accessible location," Fraley continued. "The Navigation Center provides a coordinated approach to providing a clean and safe shelter environment while supporting participants to rebuild their lives and intensely focus on finding stable permanent housing. Shepherd’s House currently provides the only low-barrier year-round overnight shelter to houseless community members and has been a consistent partner to the city."

Navigation Center services at full implementation will include, but are not limited to:

• Case management

• Behavioral and physical health referrals and service

• Referrals and support to address addiction

• Assistance acquiring identification cards, Social Security Income, Supplemental Security Income, Social Security Disability Insurance, Veterans Benefits, DD214 documents, birth certificates, unemployment or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, and Oregon Trail benefits.

• Employment support, job skills development, and education resources

• Aid in applying for housing, housing assistance, and overcoming barriers to

permanent housing

• Trauma-informed peer to peer counseling

• Daily meals

Shepherd's House Ministries was the only organization to apply to the city's request for proposals to operate the facility.

