Infant dies after being in running car with three others all night

By Dan Greenwald

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A woman and three young children were found slumped over inside a car Friday morning that had been running all night in North City, firefighters tell News 4.

The woman, 28, and three children were removed from a car on Lincoln Ave near its intersection with Spring. When firefighters arrived, they noticed the car was still running and there was a strong odor of exhaust.

One of the children, a 10-month-old girl, died at a hospital. The woman and two other children, girls aged 8 and 9, were also taken to a hospital. Child abuse detectives are investigating.

