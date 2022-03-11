Inflation, gas prices and the Russia-Ukraine conflict are weighing on America’s consumers

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

American consumers are getting pummeled from all sides: Supply chain constraints and high demand mean delays for products and rising costs. Now gas prices are soaring on the back of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, creating an even more bitter cocktail.

An early look at how Americans are feeling about the economy in March found that US consumer sentiment declined more than expected, the University of Michigan reported Friday. The index of consumer sentiment dropped to 59.7 points, the lowest level since 2011.

“The greatest source of uncertainty is undoubtedly inflation and the potential impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” said Richard Curtin, chief economist at the Surveys of Consumers.

While high inflation was already affecting household finances, higher gas costs are just adding fuel to the fire.

In the year ahead, survey respondents expect inflation at levels similar to 1981, when price increases hit double digits. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that consumer prices rose to their highest level since January 1982 in the 12 months ended in February.

The number of Americans who predict their personal finances will worsen this year reached the largest proportion since the consumer survey started in the mid-1940s, according to Friday’s report.

“Consumers held very negative prospects for the economy, with the sole exception of the job market,” said Curtin.

But the strong labor market also means the pressure is on businesses to raise wages to compete for staff. While that’s not a main driver of inflation so far, it adds to the price pressure in the economy.

“Like the game of musical chairs, everyone continues racing around the circle of rising prices and higher wages,” said Curtin.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.