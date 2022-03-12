Fiber artist raises rare sheep breed from Switzerland, creates fiber arts crafts with wool

By Lucas Nelson

CANDLER, North Carolina (WLOS) — Debbie Trantham raises Heirloom sheep on her farm in Candler for the purpose of using the wool for fiber arts crafts.

She has created her version of a rocking horse, a Rocking Valais, made out of Valais wool, and has a number of other items featuring the wool of her heirloom sheep. Each breed produces a particular texture wool.

She raises Cotswold and Teeswater sheep, breeds from England, but it is a breed from Switzerland called the Valais Black Nose that is of particular interest. These sheep have only been in the United States since 2018, and Trantham is the only one in the region raising them.

They are particularly coveted because they are docile, behaving more like devoted dogs than sheep, and have adorable teddy bear-like faces.

Debbie and her husband, Randy, are part of a program called the Valais Black Nose sheep breed up program, all done through artificial insemination.

The first year exportation of these sheep from Switzerland was allowed was 2018, and in 2019, the Tranthams bought a Bred Ewe that had two lambs on board and got lucky they were both girls.

“There’s still some magic in coming to the barn in the middle of the night — 3 a.m., 12 noon, doesn’t matter; sheep don’t care what time of day or night it is, they’re just ready to deliver,” said Randy Trantham.

“To watch life come to you, to help a lamb take its first breath, is life-altering, and as many as I’ve birthed, it’s still something that definitely touches me, my daughter, and my family,” Debbie said.

Debbie works under the name Fiber Dream Santas, but she also has creations of rabbits and sheep made out of the wool.

People who will not wear fur can give the animal creation a second life by donating it to a fiber artist who will turn the hide into something beautiful, rather than putting it in the landfill.

