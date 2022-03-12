Former police officer charged with stealing by deceit

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A former Kansas City Police Department officer has been charged with stealing by deceit.

Brandon Sherman, 38, faces one charge of stealing by deceit.

“KCPD was made aware, by one of its members, of a possible criminal violation being committed by another department member,” the department said in a statement. “The department took immediate action and began a criminal investigation. The member was suspended with pay pending the outcome of that investigation.”

Court records state a company paid more than $5,000 to the accused for security shifts in January and February. Those documents state that video surveillance showed “he was not at the store for those shifts.”

KCPD says the officer was assigned to the patrol bureau and worked for about four years.

“The officer is no longer employed by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department,” police said.

