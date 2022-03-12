Police: Chris Elder arrested after allegedly randomly attacking toddler

By Andrea Grymes

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A Queens toddler is recovering after police say she was randomly attacked while out with her grandmother Friday.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, little Sofia’s face was bloodied and bruised. The innocent girl, nearly 3 years old, spent part of the day in the hospital.

Investigators say she was randomly attacked while out with her grandmother.

“I look, my grandbaby falls down,” Maria Simira said.

Simira says Sofia was sitting in a blue cart as they went to take out the trash before 6:30 a.m. at Robinson Avenue and 45th Street in Flushing.

That’s when police say, out of nowhere, 31-year-old Chris Elder approached them, screaming at Simira, then overturned the cart with Sofia inside.

Investigators say Elder was quickly arrested and has done this before.

“He has a history of unprovoked assaults on strangers, including a 9-year-old and punching a 66-year-old in the head, both on December 11th of last year,” Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

Police say Elder was released shortly after those December attacks, something Sofia’s uncle is worried about happening again.

Police confirm Elder has previously violated an order of protection in another case.

In Spanish, Sofia’s uncle said, “I asked the officer, what’s keeping this guy from coming back?”

Elder is facing several charges, including assault and reckless endangerment. Police say right now, he’s still in custody.

Meanwhile, Sofita’s family says physically, the toddler will be OK.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.