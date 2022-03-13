Three shot at North City funeral home
By Dan Greenwald
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Three people were shot at a funeral home in North City Saturday afternoon, police tell News 4.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Cote Brilliante and Union around 1:45 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was shot in face, a 35-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and back, and another victim was found at a local hospital. The man and teen found at the scene were conscious and breathing when they were taken to a hospital.
Other information was not immediately known.
