Tom Brady announces he will return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season

Tom Brady will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season, the seven-time Super Bowl winner announced Sunday.

Brady confirmed that he would be returning from a short lived retirement on Twitter.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady tweeted. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

The announcement comes one day after Brady was seen visiting members of the Glazer family at a Manchester United match.

In February, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. Brady had just finished his 22nd season in the league — and second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During his 22-year career, Brady has won seven Super Bowl titles — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), completions (7,263), regular season wins (243), playoff wins (35) and Super Bowl MVPs (five). He has also played in and won more regular-season games in his career than any other quarterback.

Selected 199th overall in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft by the Patriots, Brady played 20 seasons in Foxborough before leaving New England as a free agent after the 2020 season and signed with the Bucs where he led the team to a Super Bowl win in his first season there.

