Iraqi PM inspects site of Iranian missile attack in north

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister has visited the northern city of Irbil to meet with Kurdish officials and inspect the site of an Iranian missile attack a day earlier. The missile barrage hit near the American consulate in the Kurdish region and drew condemnation from Iraqi and U.S. officials. Iran claimed responsibility for Sunday’s the missile barrage, calling it retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two members of its Revolutionary Guard earlier last week. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi was received by Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish-controlled region. He also inspected damage caused by the attack in a nearby local television channel.