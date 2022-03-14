South Carolina fires Martin after 10 seasons as men’s coach

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has fired Frank Martin after 10 seasons as men’s basketball coach with just one NCAA Tournament appearance. South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner announced the dismissal Monday. He says the change comes a thorough evaluation of the program. Tanner says the school has the facilities and the fan support to compete for Southeastern Conference and national championships. Martin led the Gamecocks to an 18-13 mark this season. He led South Carolina to the Final Four in 2017, but the team has not made the NCAA Tournament since.