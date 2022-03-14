Street vendors hold sleep-out protest at governor’s office

By CeFaan Kim

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) — Street vendors in New York City were holding a 24-hour sleep-out protest in front of Governor Kathy Hochul’s office in Midtown Manhattan on Monday.

They’re calling on the governor to support the formalization and decriminalization of street vending in the state budget.

The street vendors say they have been trapped in an unjust system for decades and did essential work during the pandemic.

They say they are being excluded from the formalized economy.

Vendors are subject to exorbitant fines at a rate even higher than pre-pandemic levels, with continued enforcement conducted by NYPD.

There is a cap on vendor licenses in New York City. Those protesting say it remains virtually impossible to become a legal street vendor in the city.

Protesters say the licenses on the black market can go for as much as $25,000.

Vending without a permit can cost them a $1,000 fine, which can be an entire week’s worth of sales.

“A full reform of a system that has been in place for decades that treats our vendors as criminals. New York City placed caps on the number of permits and licenses back in the 70s and 80s. Until today in 2022 street vendors are still dealing with the same system, a system that treats them as criminals, a system that puts them in jail,” said Mohamed Attia, Street Vendor Project.

So they are calling on the governor to sign a bill into law. It’s sponsored by State Senator Jessica Ramos and Assemblymember Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, and would if passed:

1. Remove NYPD enforcement from street vending and criminal penalties for street vending offenses, ensures oversight conducted solely by a civilian agency 2. Formalize the street vending industry, creating a pathway to entrepreneurship by removing the currently insurmountable barrier to entry to the industry. Vendors who wish to do business in accordance with the law -including paying taxes, following citing rules and regulations -will be able to obtain permits to operate their business.

3. Allow for past criminal convictions for street vending to be vacated to ensure no federal immigration consequences

Tuesday, after the sleep-out, these vendors kick off a march up to Albany.

