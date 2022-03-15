AL woman grazed by bullet while sleeping next to kids

By Ariel Mallory

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A Prichard mother is recovering after being grazed by a bullet while she was sleeping in bed with her children.

It happened last week on Clark Avenue, several bullets ripping through the house.

The mom, Tyneshia Willis, says she and the kids aren’t staying there…for now.

While she says she’s doing good, this whole situation has traumatized not only her but her kids as well.

“We haven’t been staying at that home anymore at all just because we’re afraid to go back to the house,” Willis said. “And afraid something worse might happen than would’ve happened Thursday.”

That stray bullet came through Willis’ bedroom window grazing her on the side of her face, while her kids were sleeping right beside her.

All she thought to do, was to protect her kids first.

“It was a drive-by shooting, I heard three shots. Next thing I’m thinking don’t get down, get up and get your children and get them down first,” Willis said. “Somebody could’ve got killed. I don’t know who they want, don’t know who they looking for, but I believe they do have the wrong house.”

Prichard Police think this may be the case as well.

Lieutenant Robert Martin with Prichard Police believes that Willis’ house was not the intended target.

“I believe that maybe this is one of those cases where the house was mistakenly targeted and it could’ve been from a former person that lived there,” Lieutenant Martin said. “I always tell people that a bullet doesn’t have a name. So therefore when she was grazed by this bullet it was just an act of God that she wasn’t killed or her kids.”

While Willis is thankful they are all safe, she says the emotional trauma from the shooting is affecting her kids.

“The three-year-old I’m trying to get him some type of help because I believe it traumatized him. That’s the only thing he keep hearing,” Willis said. “If I go over somebody house he say, ma am I gonna hear gunshots? And there’s no way a three-year-old child that just turned three years old should be saying something like that at all.”

Willis just wants the person responsible for this to turn themselves in.

Lieutenant Martin says the case is still ongoing and being investigated.

If you have any information contact Prichard Police.

