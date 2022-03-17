Man killed during robbery at motel, police say

By Rob Polansky and Ayah Galal

BRANFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A reported robbery at a motel in Branford left a man dead, according to police.

Police said they responded to the Branford Motel on East Main Street during the early morning hours of Thursday.

The call was for a reported shooting and came from a motel employee.

Officers said they found the shooter on the scene. They said the shooter told them that the shooter was the person who was robbed at gunpoint.

An armed man was found in the motel with multiple gunshot wounds. However, police determined that the man was dead.

“The incident is currently under investigation,” said Lt. Corrianne Carangelo, Branford police. “We have detectives who are interviewing the people involved along with witnesses to gather as much information as possible.”

Police said they were in the process of identifying the dead man and notifying his next of kin.

They said they won’t be identifying anyone involved at this time.

“There is no threat to public safety,” Branford police said. “CT State Police will be responding to assist in processing the scene.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Branford Police Department at 203-481-4241 or its anonymous tip line at 203-315-3909.

