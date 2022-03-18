‘I was seconds away from dying’: Beaverton woman out of the hospital after being stabbed by a stranger

By Audrey Weil

Click here for updates on this story

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — A Beaverton woman just got out the hospital, nearly two weeks after she was repeatedly stabbed by a stranger who broke into her home.

“After I woke up from surgery they told me I needed five bags of blood, I had ten stab wounds, he severed the nerves in my arm, I can’t move my arm anymore,” Lauren Carrier said.

It was two Thursdays ago, when she said a man stopped by her Beaverton apartment seemingly harmless looking for someone she didn’t know.

When he came back the next day, she said she cracked the door to tell him she still couldn’t help him and that’s when he busted in and attacked her.

“He began just punching me and all of a sudden grabbed a seven inch kitchen knife and began stabbing and trying to push me into my living room and I knew that if I didn’t get out of my apartment I was going to die,” Carrier said.

She said her dad taught her to keep a bat by the door, she used that to defend herself, made it out the door and collapsed screaming for help.

“I was so fortunate that my neighbors came to save me because I was seconds away from dying,” Carrier said.

Beaverton police also credit her neighbors for holding the suspect, now identified as 27-year-old Bryan Aguilera, until officers got there.

Carrier spent nearly two weeks in the hospital with punctured lungs, a broken rib and surgery on her arm which she’s not sure she’ll ever be able to use again. She now has to walk with a cane.

But she’s focusing on the positive.

“I am so grateful to be alive,” she said.

And she’s encouraging others to be vigilant and safe, “I just want everyone to know from my story just be prepared and make sure you’re living in a safe community and getting those security measures in place because you never know.”

She said thankfully she has an amazing family and community supporting her.

“It’s going to be a long road but I have a nine year old daughter that I just want to show that no matter what happens you can get through it,” she said.

Aguilera was indicted on several charges including attempted murder.

Carrier is staying with family now but raising money to help with her recovery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.