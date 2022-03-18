What we know about Texas crash involving a 13-year-old driver that killed nine

By Ray Sanchez, CNN

The University of the Southwest golf teams — a mix of students from the US, Canada, Mexico and Portugal — were returning to campus after a tournament when a pickup truck suddenly veered in front of their van in rural Texas.

The fiery crash Tuesday night killed nine people — including the golf coach and six players — and left grieving families, loved ones and a small, Christian university in Hobbs, New Mexico, searching for answers. The pickup’s two occupants, including a 13-year-old boy who was behind the wheel, also died.

“Truth is we may never know what caused this other vehicle to veer over the lane,” University of the Southwest Provost Ryan Tipton said.

As the tight-knit, private college prepares for a memorial assembly next week and a worship team and counselor comfort students, here’s what we know about the tragedy.

A child driver and a failed spare tire

Authorities have not released the name of the boy who the National Transportation Safety Board said was driving the pickup truck.

In Texas, a minor can begin the classroom part of a driver education course at 14 but must be at least 15 to apply for a learner license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) website.

It’s unclear why the minor was driving on Tuesday night. Authorities have not disclosed his relationship to the other occupant, identified as Henrich Siemens, 38, of Seminole, Texas.

Preliminary information indicates the left front tire of the pickup was a spare that failed, causing the vehicle to pull hard to the left into oncoming traffic of a two-lane roadway, NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday.

Investigators identified the remains of the driver by his size, Landsberg said. Both vehicles were probably moving close to the posted speed limit of 75 mph, he said.

‘No question about the force of the impact’

The members of the men’s and women’s golf teams were traveling back to campus from a tournament in Midland, Texas, school officials said.

Around sunset on Tuesday, the Dodge 2500 pickup drove into the approaching lane of a highway just outside Andrews, Texas, and hit the 11-passenger Ford Transit van carrying the teams, according to DPS.

The weather in the area was clear with no fog, CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers said. There were no freezing temperatures, and the wind was light at around 5 to 8 mph.

“It was very clearly a high speed, head on collision between two heavy vehicles,” Landsberg told reporters. The NTSB dispatched a 12-member team to investigate.

“We have literally thousands of pictures that were taken by various first responders and there is no question about the force of impact.”

Landsberg said it’s unclear why the full-sized spare failed before the crash.

“On the highways 100 people (are killed) a day,” he said. “Every two days we are killing the equivalent of a Boeing 737 crashing. Now just think about that. That’s what’s putting this into perspective. And it’s long overdue that we start to do something about it.”

On Thursday, at least six people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 in Missouri, the Mississippi County Coroner told CNN.

‘Crushed and broken but strong’

As investigators attempt to determine what caused the collision, the University of the Southwest is dealing with the emotional toll.

“Our institution is crushed and broken but strong,” Paula Smith, the university’s vice president for financial services, said Thursday.

Many students at the university — with an enrollment of about 1,100 students, including about 300 on campus — will be returning from spring break over the weekend, and the school is planning a memorial assembly for next week, according to Tipton, the provost.

“These aren’t the kind of things that you ever even dream of happening. And they shouldn’t happen,” he said.

Tipton added, “For any of you that have lost a loved one or a member of your family, it’s the same feeling here. They’re not only students and coaches. They are loved ones to us. They are members of our family here on campus.”

One victim was Laci Stone, a freshman member of the women’s golf team who was majoring in global business management, according to a family member.

“Last night Laci’s golf team was involved in a crash leaving a golf tournament. Our sweet Laci didn’t make it.,” Laci’s mother, Chelsi Stone, posted on Facebook. “Our Laci is gone! She has been an absolute ray of sunshine during this short time on earth.”

Laci, 18, of Nocona, Texas, was one of three siblings.

“We will never be the same after this and we just don’t understand how this happened to our amazing, beautiful, smart, joyful girl,” her mother said.

The school identified the other students who died as Mauricio Sanchez, 19, of Mexico; Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas; Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado; Karisa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas; and Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal.

Gary Raines, Karisa’s father, said she was “a beautiful smart young lady who was loved by everyone who knew her.”

“She was passionate about her God, her family, her education and her golf in that order,” he said in a statement.

“A friend told me today that she had left a greater legacy in our small town of 10,000 in the short eleven years she lived here than eighty year olds who have lived here their entire lives. Her influence and passion will be felt by those who knew her for years if not generations to come.”

USW President Quint Thurman confirmed the death of coach Tyler James, who was 26.

“Great coach and a wonderful man,” Thurman said in an email. “Don’t make them any better!”

James’ bio on the school website said he was in his first season as head coach and played golf at Ottawa University and Howard Payne University.

“He always cared for us and made sure we were always doing good on and off the golf course,” said freshman Phillip Lopez, who did not participate in the two-day tournament, hosted by Midland College.

A memorial of flowers and golf balls has been set up at the teams’ home course, Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, CNN affiliate KCBD reported.

“I just can’t believe that my teammates and my coach are gone,” Lopez told CNN.

Two survivors are recovering

Two survivors of the crash, both students from Ontario, Canada, are still hospitalized.

The students were identified as Dayton Price, 19, of Mississauga, and Hayden Underhill, 20, of Amherstview. The two golfers were initially in critical condition at University Medical Center of Lubbock, Texas, according to DPS.

They are recovering and making steady progress, according to Tipton.

“One of the students is eating chicken soup,” he said.

“I spoke with the parents and they are there with them and they are recovering every day. It’s a game of inches and every hour leads to them one step closer to another day… There is no indication as to how long it’s going to take but they are both stable and recovering and every day making more and more progress.”

GoFundMe fundraisers were started to help pay for victims’ funeral and medical expenses. More than $250,000 have been raised for the victims as of Thursday, according to a GoFundme spokeswoman Melanie Yost.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Steve Almasy, Rosa Flores, Amanda Watts, Joe Sutton, Gregory Lemos, Andy Rose, Caroll Alvarado, Chris Boyette and Christine Sever contributed to this report.