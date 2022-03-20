Group of volunteers crush rocks to keep trails maintained

By Meghan Danahey

HICKORY NUT GORGE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A vast network of trails blankets the mountains of Western North Carolina and we love to hike them any time of year!

Have you ever noticed much about the steps along some of those trails?

Conserving Carolina maintains around 30 miles of trail in the Hickory Nut Gorge area. Their locust staircases are added when the grade of the trail becomes too steep.

They need to be stabilized with rebar on each end and rock in between, but there are no gravel trucks up on these trails!

Enter the Rock Crushers.

This group of volunteers meets every Wednesday. They select a location, pack a lunch, grab a hammer and bucket, and climb up to the staircases to work all day. They take native rock and crush it into pieces the size of golf balls. Bucket after bucket, they fill the steps from bottom to top.

First-time Rock Crusher, Greg Brant, tells us why he decided to join the group. “I’m a big hiker. I love hiking Pisgah and around Bent Creek so I figured this is a good way to give back.”

He says the hard work of this group is a great way to keep the trails improved.

Steff Israel has been crushing rock with this group for over five years now. He says, “It’s also a real family-like atmosphere. It’s very good to come and see new people and the same people month to year and week after week.”

Like Greg, Steff volunteers with this group because he enjoys hiking and he wants to do something for the trails he loves.

Max Howes is the trail and land management coordinator for Conserving Carolina. He says their goal is to keep the trails sustainable and in as good condition as possible. Max says, “This group – the Rock Crushers – means a great deal for our organization. It’s a little mini family!” He adds that, “they are really proud of the trails that they have helped build and maintain.”

The new Strawberry Gap Trail is a partnership of several different organizations, including Southern Appalachian Conservancy, the Clark-Hamilton-Eager Family and Conserving Carolina. Max says the trail is set to open soon.

There are other volunteer groups, too, like the Kudzu Warriors and litter clean up.

No experience is necessary! There are many opportunities each month to get involved. If you’re looking to volunteer, check out the Conserving Carolina Event Calendar.

