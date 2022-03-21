Chinese airliner carrying 133 people crashes in southern China, state media says

By Yong Xiong, CNN

A Boeing-737 jetliner carrying 133 people crashed in the mountains in southern China’s Guangxi region on Monday afternoon, with fire visible on site, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Rescue teams are en route to the accident scene but the casualties are unknown, CCTV reported.

According to social media posts, a China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou went missing earlier in the day.

This is a developing story. More to come.

