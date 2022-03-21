Skip to Content
Spring brings a mixed forecast, Monday showers

Good Monday morning, Central Oregon!

Sunday was the first day of spring, and we are looking at a mixed and warm week across the High Desert.

Monday, you can expect a chance for rain and snow between 8 and 11a,m. It will be a mostly cloudy day across the region. The High Desert can expect a 60 percent chance of precipitation today.

Light, variable winds join us throughout the day. Today's high is expected to be 53 degrees, it'll be the coolest day you can expect this week. Tonight's low will be about 37 degrees.

By Tuesday, the spring-like temperatures look more like summer as we jump to 71 degrees. Tuesday will bring mostly clear skies and the warm temperatures continue all throughout the week. 

