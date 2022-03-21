Suspect in doctor’s hit-and-run death is in custody

By Charly Edsitty

Click here for updates on this story

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) — A man charged in the death of a beloved Galveston doctor after allegedly killing her in a hit-and-run while she was on her bicycle is back in the county, according to authorities.

Officials at the Galveston County Jail confirmed to ABC13 that the 21-year-old suspect is in custody after he was arrested Sunday morning in Seguin, which is near San Antonio.

Logan Llewellyn is facing a charge of accident involving injury or death with a bond of $200,000. Llewellyn is accused of being behind the wheel of a car that hit and killed 67-year-old Nancy Hughes on Friday morning.

According to details from the investigation, Hughes, who was a well-known doctor in the Galveston area, was riding her bike along the Cherry Hill section of the Seawall when she was hit by a car and investigators said the driver did not stop to help her.

Hughes died.

All investigators could tell us what led them to Llewellyn is that they received information, located him in Seguin, executed a search warrant and ended up seizing his car.

ABC13 spoke with Dr. Hughes’ brother on Friday before the arrest.

“The only way there is going to be a resolution for that person is, you need to come forward. It will bring peace or closure to our family. We don’t know if she suffered,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.