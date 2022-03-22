Evictions mount, but Buncombe County court dismisses dozens of them

By Web staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Asheville Housing Authority has filed dozens of evictions over the last two months.

On March 11, the housing authority filed 34 evictions through Buncombe County Small Claims Court. In early in February, the housing authority filed 85 evictions.

Though a large number of evictions has been filed, about half were dismissed by the court.

These evictions are coming from multiple housing communities under the Asheville Housing Authority, a court officials said.

