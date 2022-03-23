30,000 pounds of supplies collected in Wisconsin for Ukraine

By Yukare Nakayama

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A handful of organizations have partnered up to collect thousands of pounds of donations for Ukrainians.

On Wednesday, Help Heroes of Ukraine and Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc., with the help of many others, shuttled about 30,000 pounds of donated goods from Green Bay to Help Heroes of Ukraine’s storage facility in Germantown.

“Our families life literally depends on it and the Ukrainian peoples’ life depends on it, so we’re going to do whatever it takes,” said Jonathan Pylypiv, one of the founders of Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc.

This is the fourth largest truck full of donations done by both organizations since the start of the Ukrainian crisis.

“We really got only a two-day notice of this, that it was coming, and everybody dropped a lot to come and help partake in this, so that was very enlightening to see that there’s so many people willing to help,” said Dawn Bruce, a volunteer for Help Heroes of Ukraine.

All donations were driven to Help Heroes of Ukraine’s warehouse in Germantown. The Fox Valley Technical College’s Transportation Program provided a 24-foot box truck and a driver to haul the donations.

Many of these organizations who helped out have direct ties to Ukraine.

The president of Help Heroes of Ukraine, Igor Terletsky, said all his efforts are for his family still in Ukraine.

“You know, this is at least what I can do, because part of my heart is there,” said Terletsky.

His organization will handle the logistics and the cost of sending the donated items to Lviv. They will also work with administrators working the front lines who distribute humanitarian aid.

They say the most necessary items, such as medical and military supplies, should be shipped to Ukraine by next week.

