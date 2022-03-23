Oregon State Police sergeant intentionally crashes into wrong-way driver to stop them from getting on I-84

By Web Staff

HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Oregon State Police say a sergeant’s quick thinking stopped a wrong-way driver and possibly saved lives.

On March 18, at about 6 p.m., OSP said it received several complaints about a white Ford Mustang driving erratically on Interstate 84, eastbound from milepost 35. A Hood River County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop the car and a pursuit ensued.

OSP said the driver in the Mustang continued to act erratically, so the deputy terminated the pursuit near milepost 60. The suspect driver was able to avoid at least two stop-stick deployments and continued east on I-84.

The suspect driver took Exit 82 into The Dalles where officers and troopers were stationed at the top of the exit. OSP said the driver turned around on the off-ramp and started to go the wrong way toward the eastbound lanes of I-84.

Sgt. Calloway, who was trying to catch up to the Mustang, took the exit and saw the vehicle going the wrong way. OSP said Sgt. Calloway intentionally collided with the Mustang to prevent it from getting on the interstate.

Thankfully, Sgt. Calloway only sustained minor injuries in the crash. He was treated and released from Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.

OSP said the suspect was taken to Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles where he is being treated. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, is expected to be okay.

No additional details have been released at this time. OSP said The Dalles Police Department is leading the investigation.

