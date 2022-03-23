Police: Woman shoots, kills ex-boyfriend during reported home invasion

By Elaine Emerson

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a woman shot her ex-boyfriend after he broke into her home and held a gun to her current boyfriend’s head.

LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide took place in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, north of the 215 near Pebble and Pecos roads.

Spencer said a woman was in her home with her current boyfriend and three small children. The woman reportedly called 911, telling police her ex-boyfriend was trying to break into the home. Spencer said dispatchers could hear glass breaking in the background.

Police said the woman was armed with a handgun. When the ex-boyfriend entered the home, he saw this and left before retrieving his own gun, Spencer said. The ex-boyfriend reportedly entered the home again and held his gun to the current boyfriend’s head.

Spencer said the woman fired one round, killing the ex-boyfriend. The current boyfriend and the three kids were unharmed.

The identify of the deceased will be released once next of kin is notified. LVMPD said they were investigating the incident as self defense.

