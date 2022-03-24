Couple deals with damaged gas tank after theft

By Drew Marine

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Early Sunday morning, around two o’clock, a Nest Camera notification woke Cathy Rossman up.

“She looked at it and then she woke me up because she saw somebody out here with a gas can,” David Rossman, her husband, said.

David sprung out of bed but when he got outside, he said the suspect drove off.

“I came out to investigate my vehicle and that’s when I saw the tank being drained right into the street,” Rossman said.”

When he got a closer look, his gas tank had a hole seemingly drilled into it.

“I was thinking he was trying to siphon it and that was the deal but once I saw the hole and he left his gas can under there,” he said.

Surveillance video from their Nest Camera shows a person walking up to their truck with a gas can and seemingly ducking behind it for a few moments. If you listen closely to the video you can hear drilling sounds.

Rossman said the suspect drove around again in a tan SUV with a broken out window but left when Rossman shined a flashlight at him.

He said the damage will cost them at least $500, if not more – but most of all he’s feeling frustrated and violated this happened.

“You know, there’s not much you can do. We can’t all sit out here and watch our cars and you know; the police can’t do it either,” he said. “Nobody can do it. What do they respond to? I mean, the gas is already.. the damage is done. It takes them two minutes to do it.”

Rossman has reported this to Portland Police and said he plans to add extra lights to his home to hopefully deter this from happening again.

